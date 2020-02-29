CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lessened by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,830 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 2.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $65,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 41.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 11,527,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,719. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.