Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.34. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

