CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,279.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CVR Partners by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $97,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of UAN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

