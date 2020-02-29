Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Issues Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%.

Shares of DWSN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 44,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,092. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

