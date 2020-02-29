Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 182,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 700,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 485,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

