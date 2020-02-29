Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.51

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.51 and last traded at $69.54, with a volume of 1318794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
