Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.51

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.51 and last traded at $69.54, with a volume of 1318794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.