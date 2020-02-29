eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $171,129.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 160.7% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00684486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007552 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000775 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

