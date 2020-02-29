Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 303.76% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,645,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,598. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.46.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

