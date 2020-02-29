Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15, 3,012 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

