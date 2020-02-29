ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDRA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 72,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

