Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity BancShares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of EQBK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. 148,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 608.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 197.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

