Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $70,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,407. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $152.99 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

