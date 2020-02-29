Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.78-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.226-1.246 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Extended Stay America also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.78 to $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Extended Stay America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

