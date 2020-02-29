Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.226 billion to $1.246 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Extended Stay America also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.78-0.90 EPS.

NYSE:STAY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,301. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

