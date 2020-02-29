Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 342,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,187. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

