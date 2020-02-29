Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM) traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 115,375 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Fandom Sports Media Company Profile (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

