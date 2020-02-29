FedoraCoin (TIPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $239,905.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $239,905.00 and $388.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00688104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007552 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000772 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

