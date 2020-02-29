First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.24

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 99311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 185,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 74,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

