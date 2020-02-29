First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDEF. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ FDEF traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 471,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

