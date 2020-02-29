First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.96

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 1393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $490.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,539 shares of company stock worth $1,881,583. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

