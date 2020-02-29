First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 320,903 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after purchasing an additional 309,164 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,079. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

