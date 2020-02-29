Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.26.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,940. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below has a 12 month low of $95.31 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

