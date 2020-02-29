FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 1,003,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,976 shares of company stock worth $1,896,652. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 113.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

