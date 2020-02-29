Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million.

Shares of GCAP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 2,723,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Gain Capital has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is presently -25.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

