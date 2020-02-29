General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 151,301,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,728,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

