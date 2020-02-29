Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNCA shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 339,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

