Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.70

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.70 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 1504580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

