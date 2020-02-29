German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $815.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.85. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 855 shares of company stock worth $28,878. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

