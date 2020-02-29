Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,774,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,037,232. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.