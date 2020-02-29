Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 33,774,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,037,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.