Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Glaukos from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.70.

Glaukos stock traded down $17.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.16 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.51%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

