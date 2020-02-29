Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives $19.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 338,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.39%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

