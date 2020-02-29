GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 349,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.67. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLYC shares. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

