Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $20.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the highest is $20.23 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $14.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $83.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $83.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $114.52 million, with estimates ranging from $112.93 million to $116.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $931,446.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,486,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,923,078.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,929 shares of company stock valued at $25,327,304 in the last 90 days. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 234,230 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 555,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 98,485 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.24. 217,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,808. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.04.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.