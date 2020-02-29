Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.04

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 38479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $861.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

