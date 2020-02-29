Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.99

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 27619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF.B)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

