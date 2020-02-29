Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT remained flat at $$13.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,556,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,427. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 million, a P/E ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

