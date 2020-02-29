HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HONE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 681,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,932. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.62.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 699,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 630,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

