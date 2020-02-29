Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.56. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

