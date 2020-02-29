Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

HBCP stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. 21,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $335.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

