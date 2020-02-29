HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 199,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $711.57 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.76.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in HomeStreet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1,283.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

