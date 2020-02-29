IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Hits $113.02 on Top Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for approximately $113.02 or 0.01301678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $226,037.00 and $740.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00497252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.25 or 0.06521726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068131 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDXM is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

