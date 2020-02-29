iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 450,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 149,069 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 376,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 254,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,438. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25.

