iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,514 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 808.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 289,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.91. 19,515,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

