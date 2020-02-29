iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.78

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 689763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

