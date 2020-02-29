iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,597,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,782,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,467 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

