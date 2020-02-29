iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

