John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.96

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 331679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 40.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

