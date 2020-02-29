Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 2.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 61,009.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 801,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $35,617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 385.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 259,682 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 4,521,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

