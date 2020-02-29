KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 1,365,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.